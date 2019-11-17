Kamala Harris’ Campaign In Free Fall, ABC Blames ‘America’

As Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) campaign for her party’s presidential nomination continues to implode, some in the media are looking for answers.

ABC News shot first, asking if Harris “proof that America isn’t ready for a woman of color as president?” The article began with quotes from Harris making the argument herself.

She had previously spoken about her “electability” several times, and in May she went ahead and wondered whether “America was ready for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United State of America.” She made the claim on “The View.” This statement set her up with the tired and ready-made excuse in case she lost the primary: It’s because America is racist and misogynist.

Of course, that ignores the two elections of former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 nomination. It also ignores the fact that she is currently in a Democratic primary, meaning the people she is calling racist and sexist are her fellow Democrats.

This point seemed lost on ABC as well, since it asked if “America” was ready for a black woman of president, when they were really asking if Democrats were ready for a black woman nominee. – READ MORE