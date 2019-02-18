Kaepernick wants to play in NFL, his lawyer eyes the New England Patriots

The lawyer for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick said in an interview Saturday that his client still wants to play in the NFL, and predicted that the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots are likely two teams with interest.

Mark Geragos, the attorney, told CNN that he believes in the next few weeks “somebody is going to step up and do the right thing.”

He said that the Panthers and the Patriots could make a play for the quarterback.

"It would not surprise me is Bob Kraft makes a move," he said.