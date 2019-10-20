Justice Democrats-Endorsed Candidate Wants to Disarm Police

A congressional candidate, who is endorsed by the same progressive group that backed Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) in 2018, recently called to disarm police officers.

Jamaal Bowman, a New York City congressional candidate endorsed by Justice Democrats, has proposed taking guns from police officers in American cities.

“It’s time to disarm the police,” Jamaal Bowman wrote on Twitter before retweeting one user’s response that police in the United Kingdom “carry no guns” and thus have “killed no citizens.”

Bowman, a Bronx middle school principal, is challenging incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel (D., N.Y.) in New York’s 16th Congressional District. Just one-third of Justice Democrats-backed candidates won their primary in 2018, and Bowman is now the third candidate to challenge Engel, who was first elected in 1988, from the left.

If his call for police disarmament is any indicator, Bowman may soon join the majority of failed Justice Democrats-endorsed challengers. Bowman's proposal is "nonsensical," according to Manhattan Institute legal policy expert Rafael Mangual.