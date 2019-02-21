Jussie Smollett Pleaded No Contest To Giving Officials False Information In 2007

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded no contest to not only driving under the influence of alcohol, but also for driving without a license and giving law enforcement false information in 2007.

Smollett was sentenced to two years of probation, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office confirmed with NBC News Tuesday. He also had to choose between jail time or paying a fine.

The case comes as Chicago Police Department (CPD) seek to meet with Smollett over an alleged attack.

Smollett claimed he was attacked, doused with an unknown chemical substance and had a rope tied around his neck by two men who yelled “This is MAGA (Make America Great Again) country” at him on Jan. 29.

There have been reports, however, that the attack was organized by Smollett and two brothers who were allegedly paid to help, according to CNN.

Smollett’s attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson released a statement Sunday saying such allegations were “nothing further from the truth.”

Here is the latest statement from the attorneys that Jussie Smollett has retained: pic.twitter.com/E6L8KytPgy — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝕎𝕒𝕤𝕙 (@WashNews) February 17, 2019