Jussie Smollett Insists He Was ‘Set Up,’ Says He Has Two New Witnesses To Refute Hoax Claims

Former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett insists, in a new Instagram interview with CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill, that he was the victim of a “set up” and that he has two new witnesses to prove that he did not stage a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January of last year. He claims that he was, in fact, accosted by two white men wearing “Make America Great Again” caps.

Smollett told Hill, in one of the first interviews he’s given since a special prosecutor re-charged Smollett with several counts of lying to Chicago police in the hours following the alleged attack, that he is the “only human being” involved in the incident “who has not changed his story one time” and says he believes a “narrative” was created to sideline his claims of discrimination and harassment.

“It was set up to make it seem like I was lying about something or everything,” Smollett says.

Smollett famously claims to have been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack that took place in the early hours of January 29, 2019, as the city was in the midst of a “polar vortex” that drove temperatures well below zero. Smollett maintains that two white men jumped him outside of his downtown Chicago apartment, screamed slurs at him, beat him, threw a noose around his neck, doused him with an unidentified liquid he believed to be bleach, and then took off, yelling that “This is MAGA Country,” apparently referring to the city of Chicago. – READ MORE

