Judicial Watch Lawsuit Target Pelosi Call Trying To Prevent ‘Unhinged’ Trump From Accessing Nuclear Codes

Lawsuit for access to a telephone call in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admits trying to limit President Trump’s access to nuclear codes.

Government watchdog group Judicial Watch announced a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit for access to a telephone call between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and General Mark Milley shortly after the Capitol riots.

The call was revealed in a letter from Pelosi to Democrat lawmakers in which she described an attempt to prevent an “unhinged” President Trump from accessing the nuclear codes at the time.

Judicial Watch alleges that the Department of Defense has not provided any response to their FOIA request, which was filed on January 11th.

“If Speaker Pelosi’s description of her conversation with General Milley is true, it sets a dangerous precedent that could undermine the president’s role as commander in chief and the separation of powers,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

