Judge Sets Allegedly Rioting Sorority Sister’s Bail At $1 Million, Dad Outraged

A Kappa Delta sorority sister at Pennsylvania’s Franklin & Marshall College found herself behind bars with bail set at $1 million after engaging in alleged criminal protesting.
Kathryn Patterson, 20, joined demonstrations in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, over the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz, who, according to body-cam footage, charged an officer while wielding a knife.
The undergrad was charged with arson, among other felony charges.
In total, 12 other alleged criminal rioters were also charged, with nine of them slapped with a $1 million bail, including Patterson.
Speaking to The Associated Press, Patterson’s father Chip Patterson called the $1 million bail “obscene.”
“Everything that I know so far, which is not a lot, indicates that Kat is not guilty of those charges,” he told the news outlet. “But then again, we’ll have to wait and see.” – READ MORE
