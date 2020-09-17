Judge Sets Allegedly Rioting Sorority Sister’s Bail At $1 Million, Dad Outraged

Share:

A Kappa Delta sorority sister at Pennsylvania’s Franklin & Marshall College found herself behind bars with bail set at $1 million after engaging in alleged criminal protesting.

Kathryn Patterson, 20, joined demonstrations in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, over the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz, who, according to body-cam footage, charged an officer while wielding a knife.

The undergrad was charged with arson, among other felony charges.

In total, 12 other alleged criminal rioters were also charged, with nine of them slapped with a $1 million bail, including Patterson.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Patterson’s father Chip Patterson called the $1 million bail “obscene.”

“Everything that I know so far, which is not a lot, indicates that Kat is not guilty of those charges,” he told the news outlet. “But then again, we’ll have to wait and see.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.