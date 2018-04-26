Judge rules bar was allowed to kick out Trump supporter

A Manhattan judge on Wednesday threw out a case alleging that a New York City bar illegally discriminated against a customer who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen ruled that the law doesn’t protect people from political discrimination, meaning the West Village bar did not overstep its bounds in kicking out the customer, The New York Post reported.

Philadelphia accountant Greg Piatek had said he went to the bar in January 2017, shortly after Trump entered office, and was told to leave after he complained about the staff’s service.

He then sued, claiming the incident “offended his sense of being an American,” according to the Post.

The bar’s lawyer pointed out in court that only religious beliefs, not political ones, were protected under state and local discrimination laws. – READ MORE

