Judge Grants Michael Cohen Two More Months Of Freedom

A federal judge granted Michael Cohen’s request for a 60-day delay in reporting to prison Wednesday.

Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, was scheduled to report to prison March 6 to serve a three-year term on charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and lying to Congress, but U.S. District Court Judge William Pauley set a May 6 surrender date in response to a request Cohen’s attorneys submitted Feb. 12.

Cohen’s lawyers requested a two-month extension, citing surgery he recently underwent for a shoulder injury. In a letter to Pauley, Cohen’s lawyer, Michael Monico, said Cohen “recently underwent a serious surgical procedure and he needs to undergo intensive post-surgical physical therapy and be monitored by his physician for recovery.”

Monico also requested additional time for Cohen to testify before Congress.

“Doing so will required Mr. Cohen to spend substantial time in preparation that will limit the time he has to get his affairs in order and spend time with his family, especially given such a short period between the anticipated hearings and the present reporting date,” Monico wrote.

Cohen plans to appear before the House Oversight and Reform, House Intelligence and Senate Intelligence Committees.

Cohen was sentenced Dec. 12, 2018, after pleading guilty in cases handled by prosecutors in Manhattan as well as with the special counsel’s probe.

