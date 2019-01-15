Judge Forces Christian Orgs To Fund Abortion, Birth Control

The Little Sisters of the Poor may once again have to pay for contraceptives and abortions in violation of their religious conscience due to another judicial activist federal judge’s ruling on Sunday.

Judge Haywood Gilliam (an Obama appointee) ruled Sunday against protections installed by the Trump administration that gave broader religious exemptions to employers under the Obamacare mandate, LifeNews reports. The ruling comes after several left-wing states filed suit in 2017 to overturn the rules put in place by the Trump administration, arguing that they violate women’s rights. Though the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Little Sisters of the Poor in 2016, subsequent lawsuits have pushed them back to court.

Despite Sunday’s ruling, the Trump administration’s protections will only be lifted in the District of Columbia and 13 states, not states nation-wide. Abortion activists celebrated the ruling.

“Newsflash: Birth control is health care – no matter what the Trump-Pence administration thinks or whether your boss agrees with it,” Planned Parenthood tweeted Sunday.

“This is why elections matter. Thank you @pweiser for fighting for women and our ability to plan our own families,” tweeted NARAL President Ilyse Hogue, referring to the Colorado AG’s promise to uphold the judge’s ruling. – READ MORE