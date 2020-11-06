Joy Reid complains that the close election only means there is ‘great amount of racism and anti-blackness’ in US

MSNBC host Joy Reid says that there’s a “great amount of racism and anti-blackness” in the United States as evidenced by the fact that the 2020 presidential election is so close.

As highlighted by The Hill, Reid said Wednesday that the amount of racism in the country is staggering, and the fact that the presidential election is so close is both “aggravating” and “disappointing.”

“I think partly because we knew the red wave was a thing, the red mirage, I should say, we all knew it was coming,” Reid told fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. “In the moment, it’s aggravating. And I think partly, and I said this last night, I do think it’s because we’ve been reporting for five years, Rachel, about Russia … undermining our national security, the impeachment, the racism, the Nazis, all of it and then COVID laying on top of it, felt like a repudiation was coming.”

Reid added that a lot of people also believe that political correctness is “some scheme to destroy white America.” – READ MORE

