John Legend Claims Trump Is a ‘Racist’ After ‘Sh*thole’ Report — But Then Fans Call Him Out

Grammy-winning singer John Legend is one of President Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity critics.

When The Washington Post published a report about Trump in a DACA meeting on Thursday, Legend weighed in again. While the president denies he said the word “sh*thole,” he did admit to using strong language to make his point.

The president is a racist. He has been for his entire public life. If you vote(d) for him, you do so because of that or despite that. We need a multi-racial anti-racist coalition to defeat him and try to heal our nation. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 12, 2018

There were more than a few people who didn’t like Legend using his platform to make such a statement:

I follow you because I like your music. This post is ridiculous though. — Leigh Clapper (@clapperlj) January 12, 2018

Hey John quick google search didn’t come up with anything wondering how many times you have performed in Africa or Haiti? — Sean Reilly (@SReilly43) January 12, 2018

I guess he was a racist when the NAACP gave him a medal too… — Dylan Manard (@Dylan_Manard) January 12, 2018

Musician John Legend has put out a casting call for “out of shape” white actors to play the roles of Trump supporters in an upcoming music video, alongside other white actors to play members of the alt-right.

TMZ reported today that John Legend, a liberal and often vocal defender of the Black Lives Matter movement, is creating a music video that needs several actors on a set that looks like a protest rally between Black Lives Matter supporters, and Trump supporters and the alt-right.

According to a listing on Casting Networks in L.A., the project needs eight men and women, between 30 to 65 years old to play Trump supporters. The listing calls for these actors to be “preferably out of shape” and includes a picture of real-life Trump supporters as a reference.

The casting call also includes 10 young blonde white males between the ages of 18 to 35 to play “white, male protestors” with “very short hair or short hair on sides, long on top.” In other words, they must sport the haircut popularized by David Beckham and Brad Pitt, which gained some notoriety thanks to alt-right leader Richard Spencer.

In addition to the white actors, the casting calls for eight black men and women to play Black Lives Matter protesters, who are outnumbered by their white counterparts.

Legend also seeks to cast two young women between 18-45 as a “kissing lesbian couple.” The description reads:

“Looking for 2 females who are willing to kiss on camera. Casting one Hispanic and one Caucasian. No sexuality or nudity just kissing. There will be a protest/rally in the background as you kiss. Shooting on a sound stage. We want to show that there is no segregation in love. But two human beings of any race or color.”

Other kissing couples are also being sought after to play in a scene where protests are going on in the background while they make out. “As different protests going on we will show the couple kissing in front of them to show love amongst chaos,” the description reads.

It is unclear how Legend, who has been extremely vocal in his opposition to the Trump administration, intends to showcase the protest.

In the wake of Charlottesville, Legend tweeted: “We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money.”