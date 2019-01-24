 

John Kerry says Trump should resign during appearance at Davos

John Kerry, the former secretary of state and potential 2020 hopeful, called on President Trump to step down during a Tuesday appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Kerry, who lost his bid for the presidency in 2004, made the statement during a panel in which he was asked a hypothetical question: What his message for Trump would be if he were sitting next to him?

“He doesn’t take any of this seriously,” said the former U.S. senator.

When pressed by CNBC’s Tania Bryer, Kerry gave a one-word response: “Resign.”

Trump was scheduled to travel to Davos for the summit but canceled due to the ongoing partial government shutdown. The president ridiculed the media early Tuesday in a Twitter post acknowledging this year’s absence.

“Last time I went to Davos, the Fake News said I should not go there” he tweeted. “This year, because of the Shutdown, I decided not to go, and the Fake News said I should be there.” – READ MORE

