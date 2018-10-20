John Goodman: The Show Has A ‘Hollow Center’ Without Roseanne

In an interview with USA Today this week, John Goodman said he misses his friend “Rosie real bad” despite being happy to return in “The Conners.”

“It felt great to be back, but there’s a hollow center. I miss Rosie real bad,” said Goodman.

Roseanne Barr was ousted from her own sitcom earlier this year due to a racially charged tweet targeting former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, whom she described as a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.” Roseanne initially claimed she didn’t realize that Jarrett, who was born to parents of African-American and European descent, was black. While the tweet was racially charged, Goodman recently said he knows that Roseanne is not a racist person.

“I know for a fact that she’s not a racist,” he said, going on to imply that ABC should not have canceled her show so suddenly. “I’ll put it this way, I was surprised at the response. And that’s probably all I should say about it.” – READ MORE