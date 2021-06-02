John Cena’s groveling apology to communist China fails miserably; movie ticket sales crash hard

Actor John Cena’s embarrassing capitulation to communist China last week did not produce the outcome that Hollywood executives had hoped.

Cena, of course, posted a video to Sena Wiebo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, apologizing to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a “country” in a recent interview promoting “F9,” the latest installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise. The mea culpa was delivered in Mandarin, the official language of China.

Who prompted Cena to apologize is not clear, whether his own instincts or the demands of Hollywood executives who depend on Chinese ticket sales. However, the former WWE star, whose foray into the movie industry has been successful thus far, was immediately rebuked by Americans for, as it appeared, bowing down to China.

Disputed claims over Taiwan stem from the Chinese civil war in the last century, which was ultimately a fight between communism and democracy. China maintains its claims over Taiwan, yet the island is self-governed and has declared its own sovereignty.

Despite Cena’s apology, ticket sales for “F9” plummeted in China following his Chinese nationalist faux pas, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In fact, the movie generated $136 million in China during the opening weekend, but earned only $20.8 this past weekend, the second weekend the movie was played in Chinese theaters. That’s a massive 85% decrease in ticket revenue. – READ MORE

