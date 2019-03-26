Joe Scarborough Runs Cover For The Media After Russia Collusion Debunked

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough defended the media on “Morning Joe” Tuesday, after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report contradicted their claims of obstruction and foreign collusion.

“Oh, let’s see, maybe the press, maybe The New York Times, maybe The Washington Post, maybe The Wall Street Journal, maybe they should have just ignored the fact that Don Jr. met with a bunch of Russians who said they were going to give him info, dirt on Hillary , and he said, I love it,” Scarborough said.

“Not like, oh wait a second, I better contact the FBI because that’s what everybody else would have done,” he continued. “He said I love it. Maybe they should’ve just ignored the fact that the president called everybody around on Air Force One and concocted a lie — said let’s say it’s about adoption. I just ask, what was the media supposed to do at that point, shrug it off?”

Scarborough also said critics of the media are corrupt and accused Trump supporters of selling their souls to the president.

“You know the answer. And just because you’re sucking up to Donald Trump and just because power is all that matters to you, and just because you will justify everything that man does and just because you are corrupt, just because you’re not a journalist, just because you have sold your soul to a personality cult, don’t knock reporters at The New York Times or The Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal or the broadcast networks for doing their job right,” he said.

“And by the way if you write for these papers, and there’s some people I respect that write for these papers that have actually written columns condemning the media’s behavior — be ashamed of yourself,” he added.

You can Follow Nick on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]