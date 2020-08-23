Joe Biden: I Am ‘Prepared’ To ‘Shut’ The United States ‘Down’ To Stop The Coronavirus

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden said during an interview on Friday that he is prepared to shut down the whole country to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden made the remarks during an interview with ABC News host David Muir, who asked Biden, “If you’re sworn in come January and we have coronavirus and the flu combining—which many scientists have said is a real possibility—would you be prepared to shut this country down again?”

“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus. That is the fundamental flaw of this administration’s thinking to begin with,” Biden claimed. “In order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing and people employed, you have to fix the virus. You have to deal with the virus.”

“So, if the scientists say, ‘shut it down’?” Muir pressed.

“I would shut it down,” Biden said. “I would listen to the scientists.”

Biden’s remarks come as millions of Americans have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and new research has found that the lockdowns have had devastating impacts on people’s mental health. – READ MORE

