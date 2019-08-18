Joe Biden confuses Burlington, Iowa, with Burlington, Vt., in latest gaffe

Gaffe-prone Democratic 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden reportedly added another factual blunder to his list Friday.

During a campaign fundraiser in his home state of Delaware, the former vice president was referencing a speech he had made to a group of 275 people, in which he accused President Trump of “fueling a literal carnage” in the country through his rhetoric.

But Biden mistakenly recalled the location of the speech as Burlington, Vt., instead of Burlington, Iowa, according to The Washington Examiner. Whether Biden had Democratic rival Bernie Sanders — a former mayor of Burlington, Vt. — on his mind was not immediately known.

GAFFE-PRONE BIDEN SHOULDN’T BE CLOISTERED, OBAMA AIDE SAYS: ‘HE EITHER CAN CUT IT OR HE CAN’T’

The mistake was the latest in a series of gaffes the 76-year-old Biden has made that have caused concern among some Democrats that’s he’s too old and prompted President Trump to say he isn’t “playing with a full deck.” – READ MORE