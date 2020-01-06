Joe Biden admits nobody understood Obamacare and it was wrong to say people could keep their doctors (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden was challenged on his support for Obamacare by an attendee of a campaign event in Iowa late last month, and Biden didn’t even try to defend the law — in fact, he did the opposite.

“During the run-up to the passage of Obamacare, President Obama promised my father that if he likes his plan, he can keep his plan, and that his insurance will be cheaper,” the questioner began. “After passage, his plan was no longer allowed and his insurance costs doubled. Since you supported the plan, were you lying to my dad? Or did you not understand the bill you supported?”

Biden’s answer seems to say it was a combination: He did not understand the plan, and he was also wrong about how the plan would impact Americans.

A young man tells Joe Biden that his father lost his health insurance plan and the cost doubled, even though Obama promised insurances will be cheaper. He asks if Joe was lying or if he didn’t understand Obamacare when he supported it. Joe’s answer: “No one understood Obamacare” pic.twitter.com/zDKhnh0rqE — Florian (@BetaODork) January 4, 2020

"There's two ways people know when something is important," Biden said. "One, when it's so clear when it's passed that everybody understands it, and no one did understand Obamacare, including the way it was rolled out. And the gentleman is right, we said you could keep your doctor if you wanted to, and you couldn't keep your doctor if you wanted to, necessarily."