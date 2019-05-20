Jim Jordan Says He Has Been Vindicated By Ohio State Report On Team Doctor’s Sexual Abuse

A year-long investigation conducted by a law firm hired by The Ohio State University (OSU) has found that former team doctor Richard Strauss abused at least 177 male students, but couldn’t conclusively prove coaches knew about the abuse and did nothing.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was an assistant wrestling coach at OSU between 1987 and 1995. For the past year, he has maintained that he did not know what Strauss was doing to athletes. On Friday, Jordan told reporters the report had vindicated him, according to the Washington Examiner.

“I think the report speaks for itself,” Jordan said. “It confirmed everything I have said all along.”

“You guys know me,” he added. “If I thought one of our athletes was being harmed … I’d have done something. But, yeah, we’re glad that the report’s done and that people who need counseling and want counseling, the university’s going to pay for that.” – READ MORE