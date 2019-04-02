Jim Jordan Explains Why Certain Sections Of Mueller Report Must Be Redacted

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio explained why certain sections of the Mueller report must be redacted and said Congress has a duty to protect classified material.

“You’ve got the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, saying ‘Go ahead and make public classified information,’ and then you have the chairman of the Judiciary Committee saying ‘Go ahead and make public grand jury material.’ Now that’s scary,” Jordan said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

“This is where they’re at because the Mueller report was not the bombshell that they had hoped it would be. But when you have the head of the Intelligence Committee, the head of the Judiciary Committee saying, ‘Make public material that’s not supposed to get public,’ that’s not consistent with the law — that’s just wrong, just plain wrong.”

Jordan said keeping certain information classified will protect innocent people who’ve been caught up in the investigation, and it should be considered common practice.

“You don’t make that information public. That’s just consistent with who we are as a country. Total standard operating . So Bill Barr said he will err on the side of transparency. He wants to release as much as possible. But he’s going to do it consistent with the law,” he said.

“So again, understand that this report was not what they had hoped. First, the Cohen hearing they had was a flop. Then the Mueller report comes out and it’s not the bombshell they hoped. Remember what Bill Barr said? Special counsel Mueller found new indictments, no sealed indictments, no collusion, no obstruction. As definitive as can you can get. Now what they’re saying is ‘We want to find something. We have to find something because we’re so committed to getting at this president and not focused on, frankly, doing what’s best for the country.’”

