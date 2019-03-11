Jim Himes Pushes Back On DNC’s Decision To Bar Fox From Hosting Debates

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut on Monday disagreed with the DNC’s decision to bar Fox News from hosting primary debates, saying it was a wasted opportunity for the party.

“Well, with all due respect to the DNC, no, I don’t think it was the right decision,” Himes said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“You know, look, it’s no surprise to anybody, including the Fox News watchers, that Fox is largely an instrument of the right-wing of the Republican Party. It’s a propaganda arm for the White House. However, and the reason I go on Fox, is that it’s watched by millions and millions of Americans.”

The DNC announced Wednesday that it would not allow Fox to host any of the party’s primary debates and claimed the network is unable to maintain proper impartiality.

Himes said Democrats should seize the opportunity to appeal to Fox’s vast audience to help push their agenda on heath care and education.

“I’m a big believer that if you put our ideas, Democratic ideas, which are about universal healthcare, making it easier for kids to go to college, making retirements more secure against whatever the nonsense is on the other side, cutting taxes for corporations and very wealthy people. Hey, I don’t care what channel you’re on, we will have the appealing ideas,” he said. “So I would have made a different decision.”

