Jim Carrey Art Kills Off the House of Representatives

Actor Jim Carrey Has Once Again Tweeted Out One Of His Politically Charged Primitive Paintings, This Time Killing Off All Of Congress.

The former comedy star tweeted a painting showing an empty chair and desk set against a carpet that recalls a seen on the floors of Congress in Washington DC.

Along with the image, Carrey wrote, “Great men and women once occupied these desks. The House of Representatives, 1789 – 2016.”

The volatile actor also added a link to a website where potential voters can register to vote. – READ MORE

Comedian Jim Carrey attacked President Donald Trump last week, depicting him as a cannibal who ate migrant children:

But Carrey previously seemed to take things a step further, describing the White House as haunted with demons and portraying Trump aide Stephen Miller, who helped push Trump’s immigration agenda, as a sociopath who killed cats  – READ MORE

