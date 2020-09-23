Jill Biden’s First Husband Backs Trump: ‘I Was Betrayed by the Bidens,’ Claims Their Love Story a Lie

Dr. Jill Biden’s first husband spoke up this week publicly for the first time in decades, announcing he is voting for President Donald Trump instead of his ex-wife’s husband, Democrat Joe Biden.

In the interview with Inside Edition, Bill Stevenson—the owner of the Delaware nightclub the Stone Balloon and Jill Biden’s first husband—claims the story that Joe and Jill tell about how they met is a lie.

“I was betrayed by the Bidens. Joe was my friend. Jill was my wife,” Stevenson said in the interview with Inside Edition.

Joe and Jill Biden claim they were set up on a blind date in March 1975, a few years after Joe’s first wife, Neilia Biden, died in a fatal car crash that also claimed their daughter’s life. Joe and Neilia’s sons, Hunter and Beau Biden, survived the fatal car accident, which happened in December 1972 right after Joe was first elected to the United States Senate. Joe was sworn into the Senate from the hospital where his sons were recovering. Beau Biden would later become the attorney general of Delaware, but he has since passed away due to brain cancer. Hunter Biden, meanwhile, has had his share of problems over the years with drugs and relationships but also has drawn scrutiny over various financial relationships he developed with foreign powers like the Chinese Communist Party and business dealings in Ukraine. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --