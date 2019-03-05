Jerry Nadler Accuses Jim Jordan Of Anti-Semitism Over Tweet Criticizing Tom Steyer, An Episcopalian

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler accused Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan of anti-Semitism on Monday over a tweet the Republican sent criticizing Tom Steyer, a billionaire Democratic donor who is also an Episcopalian.

“To be clear, this tweet counts both as inane AND anti-Semitic,” Nadler, who is Jewish, wrote Monday morning in response to a tweet that Jordan sent Sunday night.

To be clear, this tweet counts both as inane AND anti-Semitic. https://t.co/zUPL0hIcDf — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 4, 2019

Nadler was responding to a tweet in which Jordan used a dollar sign in Steyer’s last name. The tweet led to allegations that Jordan was perpetuating stereotypes about Jewish people.

C’mon @RepJerryNadler—at least pretend to be serious about fact finding. Nadler feeling the heat big time. Jumps to Tom $teyer’s conclusion—impeaching our President—before first document request. What a Kangaroo court. https://t.co/BpNIzdON1e — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 3, 2019

Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, was responding to Nadler’s plan to submit document requests to dozens of White House officials and Trump associates as part of a sprawling investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice. Republicans believe Nadler is setting the stage for impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Impeachment has been a hobbyhorse for Steyer. The San Francisco-based hedge fund manager has spent millions of dollars over the past year on a campaign to impeach Trump.

Notably, when Steyer responded to Jordan’s tweet, he did not allege it was anti-Semitic.

Don’t worry, @Jim_Jordan, we will be reminding voters in your district which side of history you’re on regarding @realdonaldtrump’s crimes, corruption, and coverups very soon. https://t.co/uAUw4eMVe0 — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) March 3, 2019