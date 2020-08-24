Jemele Hill: America ‘Nearly as Bad as Nazi Germany’

Atlantic contributor and sportswriter Jemele Hill said Sunday that the United States was “nearly as bad as Nazi Germany.”

“Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, ‘Caste,’ and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are,” Hill tweeted.

Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste,” and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are. Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 23, 2020

Wilkerson’s social history book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents compared the Nazi Third Reich to the United States and received rave reviews. Hill, a frequent MSNBC guest who also has a weekly talk show on Vice TV, used this to argue the Nazis actually learned their genocidal tactics from studying America. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --