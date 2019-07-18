JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S TREATMENT IS ‘WORSE’ BECAUSE OF HIS WEALTH, HIS LAWYERS SAY

Federal prosecutors say Epstein, 66, should be denied bail because there are no conditions under which a man with his money and international connections could be prevented from fleeing the country if he was released.Read More Related Articles

“To be sure, wealthy defendants do not deserve preferential treatment. But they certainly shouldn’t be singled out for worse treatment – in effect, categorically disqualified from bail … on the basis of their net worth,” Epstein’s attorneys wrote in papers filed in federal court in New York on Tuesday.

Both prosecutors and defense lawyers filed additional documents on Tuesday as U.S. District Judge Richard Berman weighs whether Epstein should be granted bail, and if so, under what conditions. Berman said he would issue his ruling on Thursday.

Epstein was indicted in federal court in New York earlier this month on charges of trafficking underage girls for sex in at least two states. He was arrested on July 6 at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, where he had returned from Paris on his private plane.

Epstein, who is a registered as a sex offender under a 2008 plea agreement in Florida that has been sharply criticized for its leniency, has pleaded not guilty to the indictment. – READ MORE