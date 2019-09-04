Jeffrey Epstein’s executors need help sorting through all the claims against his estate

So many people are trying to get a piece of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that its executors are calling in reinforcements.

The two proposed executors of the dead millionaire’s estate say his case has become so complicated, with more than 40 people staking claims to his fortune, that they want a master to be appointed, according to new Virgin Islands court documents.

The 66-year-old former hedge fund manager’s longtime lawyer, Darren Indyke, and longtime accountant, Richard Kahn — whom Epstein nominated as executors of his estate two days before his suicide — made the application in new Virgin Islands Superior Court probate documents filed late Friday.

The papers say his case involves over a half-billion dollars and multiple companies and properties spread over New York, New Mexico, Florida, France and the Virgin Islands. And there are a “substantial number of alleged claimants (already believed to be in excess of forty),” the document says.

Epstein's will has an "urgent need" for this master, who would "assist in settling claims against the Estate … with the goal of ensuring the timely approval of any resolution," the filing continues.