Jeffrey Epstein ‘tried to sue Prince Andrew’s ex Sarah Ferguson’ for calling him a ‘paedo’ after he paid her £15k debts Jenny Awford, US Digital Editor

SARAH Ferguson was threatened with legal action by Jeffrey Epstein after she called him a paedo, reports claim.

The Duchess of York spoke out against the disgraced financier in 2011 after it emerged she had accepted £15,000 from Epstein to pay her debts.

After the revelation sparked an outcry, Fergie apologised for her “error of judgement” in a statement in which she declared: “I abhor paedophilia”.

Ferguson admitted that Epstein, who was jailed in 2008 for soliciting a 14-year-old girl for prostitution, paid £15,000 to her former personal assistant to cover unpaid wages.

She told the Evening Standard: “I deeply regret Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me.

“I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf.

“I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can I will repay the money and will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.

"What he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed."