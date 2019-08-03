Jeffrey Epstein selling creepy helicopter built for cuddling

Wealthy convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is selling off his fancy helicopter, which he allegedly used to shuttle young women and girls to the Hamptons and to his private jet at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey from his Manhattan party pad.

The sex offender is asking about $3 million for his sleek 2008 Sikorsky S-76 — which, creepily, is outfitted with two “four-person divans” that face each other rather than individual seats, so passengers can cuddle up and he could fit eight on board.

We’re told Epstein is selling the chopper at a deep discount because he needs liquid assets to post bail, which his lawyer said could reach as much as $100 million.

While a used 2008 Sikorsky S-76 can command prices of $5 million to $6 million, there’s a catch with Epstein’s chopper: The tail number bears his initials. Any buyer would have to contend with the distinctly undesirable vanity number 722JE, a reminder of the copter’s potential involvement in charges of child sex trafficking against its former owner, although it is possible to change a tail number under new ownership. – READ MORE