Jeffrey Epstein model agent pal Jean-Luc Brunel found in South America: reports

The modeling agent accused of scouting young women for Jeffrey Epstein has been located in South America, according to new reports.

Jean-Luc Brunel vanished after the multimillionaire sex fiend’s jailhouse suicide last month.

It’s unclear which country Brunel turned up in, the Telegraph reported, citing reports in Le Parisien. It’s also unclear whether prosecutors have spoken to him.

Earlier this week, French authorities announced they wrapped up searches of Brunel’s Karin Models agency in Paris, as well as Epstein’s home on Avenue Foch in the City of Light, as part of their investigation. – read more