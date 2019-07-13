Jeffrey Epstein jail logs: Accused child sex predator met with Alan Dershowitz, Bill Clinton friend, alleged co-conspirators a decade ago

Wealthy financier and accused child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein had a revolving cast of characters take turns visiting him in a Palm Beach County, Florida, jail while serving a 13-month criminal sentence in 2008 and 2009, according to visitor logs reviewed by CNBC on Friday.

Those visitors included Epstein’s appeals attorney Alan Dershowitz, who showed up on New Year’s Day 2009, as well as Arnold Paul Prosperi, a college friend of former President Bill Clinton, documents show. Other visitors were two woman who have been alleged to have been co-conspirators of Epstein.

(…)

Among his most frequent visitors in jail was Prosperi, who had become friends with Clinton when they attended Georgetown University together, where he ran Clinton’s campaign for student body president.

Records show that Prosperi visited Epstein at least 20 times.

An attorney who later raised funds for Clinton, Prosperi had his own criminal sentence for filing false tax returns commuted to house arrest on Clinton’s last day office in the White House in 2001.

A 1995 newspaper clipping uncovered by Snopes.com describes a dinner hosted by Revlon chief Ron Perelman and his wife, with guests including Clinton, who was president at the time, Prosperi and Epstein. – read more