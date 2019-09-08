Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein attended party for Prince Andrew’s daughter

It was the princess and the pedo.

Jeffrey Epstein attended the 18th birthday of pal Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice just days before he was arrested on child-prostitution charges in 2006, according to a new report.

Epstein flew in for the lavish, half-million-dollar soiree at Windsor Castle with his then-girlfriend and accused procuress Ghislane Maxwell, the Sun reported.

Also reportedly in attendance was rape-accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Duke of York is among several prominent men accused of sleeping with Epstein’s underage victims — a charge he has denied.

But the birthday bash revelations just proves how close-knit the two men were, a source told the Sun.

“It goes to show how Epstein worked his way into the very heart of the British establishment — rubbing shoulders with royalty at a palace,” the person said. – READ MORE