Jane Fonda Is Quitting Plastic Surgery Amid Environmental Crusade

Actress and political activist Jane Fonda now says she is quitting plastic surgery as part of her efforts at “self-acceptance” amid her crusade to force the Trump Administration to acknowledge climate change as a threat of apocalyptic proportions.

Fonda reportedly told Elle Magazine that she’s even going so far as to “post pictures of me looking haggard” as a way of encouraging others to age gracefully in an era of excess.

“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” Fonda told Elle’s Canadian edition, according to USA Today. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me.”

“I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me,” she added. “I post pictures of me looking haggard — and once with my tooth out! This is a fake tooth. It came out in a restaurant in Portugal, and I posted it.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --