James Woods Sums Up Democrats’ Hypocrisy Regarding Virus Vs. Riots In One Tweet

On Wednesday, having watched rioters and looters burn and pillage through America as Democrat politicians refrained from condemning them, actor James Woods summed up the Democrats’ hypocrisy in one tweet, writing, “Democrats were literally arresting Americans for opening their businesses, but now are silent as protesters burn them down. You were fined for worshipping in your church, but now cheered for marching in screaming crowds.”

Democrats were literally arresting Americans for opening their businesses, but now are silent as protesters burn them down. You were fined for worshipping in your church, but now cheered for marching in screaming crowds. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 3, 2020

Woods has not been alone in calling out Democrats for their unwillingness to condemn the rioters and looters. This week, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for their statement which did not even mention the violence and riots terrifying Americans. Asked why Pelosi and Schumer had eschewed any mention of the violence and riots – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --