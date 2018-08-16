James Woods’ Omarosa Tweet Is So Intense We Had to Get Permission to Show You

If you thought “The Apprentice” made for interesting viewing, this season of “The White House” is giving it a run for its money.

In a fiery tweet posted on Tuesday, Trump called Manigault-Newman a “lowlife” and a “dog,” with the latter description sending the mainstream media into a collective tizzy.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Actor James Woods, however, had a very different take. Responding to the controversy late Tuesday night, he pointed out that the word “dog” might be applied to Omarosa Manigault Newman after all.

As you all know, I’m a stickler for using proper grammar and syntax. There has been much discussion in the past few days about a woman being called a “dog.” Fortunately Wikipedia elucidates the correct terminology in this regard (any etiquette involved is another matter)… pic.twitter.com/aBrznvHCLY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 15, 2018

CNN’s Chris Cillizza — one of the numerous men and women at CNN who diligently fact-check every shred of evidence that passes through their newsroom — was one of the first to report on why Strzok was fired from the Bureau:

It wasn’t long before he tweeted this preposterous quote himself:

So I guess Strzok isn't sorry or…. https://t.co/us5E4cq4OI — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 13, 2018

So anyway, Mr. Cillizza finally got around to reading the name of the account and the profile information and apologizing in that sorta-kinda-way CNN’s famous for:

“And now I am told…”? I’m sorry, I’ve made some mistakes around the Conservative Tribune newsroom in my time, but if I pulled this one I’d pretty much be put on rattlesnake-eradication duty for the rest of my time with the company.

So I’m guessing investigative journalism isn’t your strong point. You needed to be “told” this was a fake account? Only at #CNN… pic.twitter.com/cqrILivByq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 14, 2018

Cillizza still has a job with CNN because of course he does. After all, he's one of their bigger stars and this will all disappear in about a week.