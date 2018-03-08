James Woods Brutalizes Tapper… Uses Jake’s Love For Obama Against Him In Hilarious Tweet

Actor James Woods has become sort of a cult figure on the right for his willingness to criticize members of the left in ways that most others won’t.

On Wednesday, the actor kept his Twitter mean streak alive by going after CNN host Jake Tapper, criticizing the host’s bias toward former President Barack Obama.

Your head was so far up Obama’s ass, you got whiplash every time he stopped short. #StopTalking https://t.co/PFrtpwU6C1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 6, 2018

Woods’ strongly worded barb was in response to a tweet Tapper put out early Tuesday morning.

If you’re a news organization and the folks in power are constantly praising you, you’re doing it wrong. By definition. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 6, 2018

“If you’re a news organization and the folks in power are constantly praising you, you’re doing it wrong. By definition,” Tapper wrote.- READ MORE

