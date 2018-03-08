True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

James Woods Brutalizes Tapper… Uses Jake’s Love For Obama Against Him In Hilarious Tweet

Posted on by
Share:

Actor James Woods has become sort of a cult figure on the right for his willingness to criticize members of the left in ways that most others won’t.

On Wednesday, the actor kept his Twitter mean streak alive by going after CNN host Jake Tapper, criticizing the host’s bias toward former President Barack Obama.

Woods’ strongly worded barb was in response to a tweet Tapper put out early Tuesday morning.

“If you’re a news organization and the folks in power are constantly praising you, you’re doing it wrong. By definition,” Tapper wrote.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

James Woods Brutalizes Tapper... Uses Jake's Love For Obama Against Him In Hilarious Tweet
James Woods Brutalizes Tapper... Uses Jake's Love For Obama Against Him In Hilarious Tweet

"If you're a news organization and the folks in power are constantly praising you, you're doing it wrong."
The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: