James Franklin, Penn State players accused in hazing suit: ‘I’m going to Sandusky you’

The Penn State football program may be in hot water again.

Coach James Franklin allegedly ignored and forced Isaiah Humphries out of the program after the defensive back complained about hazing, Humphries claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, PennLive reported.

According to Humphries, the perpetrators told him, “I’m going to Sandusky you,” referring to former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky, who is serving 30 to 60 years in jail for molesting young boys at Penn State.

Penn State released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying the Centre County District Attorney’s office “reviewed the case and decided that no charges would be pursued” after being forwarded findings from an investigation by Penn State police. The university said its Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and the Office of Student Conduct also investigated Humphries’ allegations.

Humphries is suing Franklin and defensive tackle Damion Barber, while three more players — Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jesse Luketa — were alleged as leading the hazing. Parsons is projected to be among the top defensive players in college football next season, while Gross-Matos is the third-ranked defensive end prospect in the 2020 NFL draft, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

Luketa allegedly went as far as threatening to have Humphries killed for complaining about the hazing, Humphries claimed in the lawsuit. Humphries also claimed that players told underclassmen they were “their b—h because this is a prison,” threatening them with sexual assault. READ MORE: