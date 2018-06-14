James Clapper: Breitbart And ‘The Russians’ Attacked Hillary With ‘Screaming Headlines’

New York — Breitbart News And “the Russians” Worked Overtime With “screaming Headlines” To Attack Hillary Clinton Over Concerns About The Former Presidential Candidate’s Health, According To James Clapper, Who Served As Director Of National Intelligence Under The Obama Administration.

Clapper addressed Clinton’s infamous collapse at the 9/11 memorial ceremony on September 11, 2016. A video surfaced of Clinton appearing to stumble off a curb and then being lifted off her feet and loaded into a van by her Secret Service detail.

Apparently minimizing legitimate concerns about Clinton’s health, Clapper wrote that “the Russians — and every other troll on the internet — dissected the video as if it were as momentous as the Zapruder film of President Kennedy’s assassination, and refused to accept the campaign’s statement a few hours later that she was ‘severely dehydrated.’”

The Russians and Breitbart filled the gap with screaming headlines — Why has the Clinton campaign been silent for hours? When Clinton did reappear later that day, they claimed that she was actually in a coma, and the person appearing in public was a body double. – READ MORE

