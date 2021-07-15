James Carville blames ‘noisy’ Democrats for not winning elections: Too interested in people’s ‘pronouns’

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville is once again criticizing his own party for putting wokeness over its constituents.

The “Ragin’ Cajun” blamed what he called “noisy” Democrats for the party’s shaky performance in recent elections, telling CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday that people are more interested in how to improve their lives than “somebody else’s pronouns.”

“People want candidates to address their lives. Biden did a little worse, but he did better with suburban women. He did better with veterans … We did lose traction with Black voters and Hispanic voters, and I think part of that is we got identified by the defund the police and the language police, and that’s not who Biden is,” Carville said after Cuomo pointed out that in the 2020 presidential election former President Donald Trump gained ground amongst inner city voters, while President Biden gained ground within the suburbs.

Democrats are allowing a “noisy wing of our party define the rest of us,” says James Carville. “These people are kind of nice people..They’re naive and all into language and identity, and that’s all right. They’re not storming the Capitol, but they’re not winning elections.” pic.twitter.com/KkaicoHlG5 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 14, 2021

“Look, this whole noisy identity left is 15% of the Democratic Party,” he added. “Two-thirds of party are these loony — agree with these loony insurrectionists. Yet we pay such a terrible political price for such a slightly more than fringe element of our party, where they don’t pay near the price for just totally goofy, not even on this planet part of their party. So we just have to be more effective and more determined in our communications.” – READ MORE

