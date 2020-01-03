Jameela Jamil Dumps Candace Owens From Podcast For Saying ‘Only Women Can Give Birth’

On Monday, conservative activist and host Candace Owens confirmed that she has been dropped from an upcoming podcast appearance with actress and social justice activist Jameela Jamil.

“The Good Place” actress revoked her invitation to host Owens over a tweet the conservative posted stating that “only women can give birth.” According to Jamil, such a biologically true statement from Owens makes her transgender staffers feel “unsafe.”

“SAD TO ANNOUNCE that has revoked my invitation to her podcast I tweeted ‘only women can give birth,’” Owens posted in a tweet on Monday. “Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel ‘unsafe.’”

"We have a trans people (sic) working with us. I can't have andace on the podcast anymore. You are both free to say whatever you like about this publicly. I'm sure you will have an entertaining spin. But nothing is worth my friends and coworkers feeling unsafe."