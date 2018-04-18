Jacksonville business cited for flying military flags, mayor says ‘let them fly’

Jacksonville’s mayor mowed down a controversy Monday after a local business was served with a citation for flying military flags in violation of the city code.

Mayor Lenny Curry directed city staff that military flags should be treated the same as the U.S. flag, the Florida Times-Union reported.

“Let them fly,” Curry tweeted Monday.

His tweet came hours after a city code enforcement officer issued the warning citation to Jaguar Power Sports, threatening to fine the business if it didn’t take down the flags from atop its building within 24 hours, Fox 30 Jacksonville reported.

“Military sign—illegal sign in any district,” the citation said, according to the station.

In response, Jaguar Power’s store manager went on Facebook to rant about getting the citation and to accuse the code enforcement officer of insulting a customer, a wounded veteran, as she was serving it. He said she told the vet “you did nothing for our country.” – READ MORE

