Ivanka Trump hugged her son in a photo and is immediately attacked by CNN & Liberals

As Twitchy reported Sunday, Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself hugging her 2-year-old son with the hashtag, #SundayMorning. It seemed innocent enough until reporters like Entertainment Weekly correspondent Dana Schwartz decided it needed to be politicized:

Imagine posting this on the day the top news story is 1500 children ripped from their parents who have no idea when they'll see them again. https://t.co/0aKvOe3B8F — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 27, 2018

Ivanka Trump is facing backlash for posting this photo of herself embracing her 2-year-old son amid reports of families being separated at the Mexican border https://t.co/T7OB9hlqG0 pic.twitter.com/P3GV2kBagR — CNN (@CNN) May 28, 2018

As women, we make this appeal to @IvankaTrump: You are the mother of three young children. You have the power to convince this administration to #EndFamilySeparation. We demand you take action. https://t.co/Oj7O9kViDO — Women's March (@womensmarch) May 28, 2018

As Twitchy and others reported, the children were not “ripped from their parents” — they were taken into custody at the border as unaccompanied minors who were sent by their parents to America and placed with relatives or sponsors here in the U.S. And one of the reasons HHS lost track of them was as Vox’s Dara Lind reported: many of their relatives likely made the decision to go “off the grid” to reduce deportation risk. – READ MORE

