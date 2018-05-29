True Pundit

Ivanka Trump hugged her son in a photo and is immediately attacked by CNN & Liberals

As Twitchy reported Sunday, Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself hugging her 2-year-old son with the hashtag, #SundayMorning. It seemed innocent enough until reporters like Entertainment Weekly correspondent Dana Schwartz decided it needed to be politicized:

As Twitchy and others reported, the children were not “ripped from their parents” — they were taken into custody at the border as unaccompanied minors who were sent by their parents to America and placed with relatives or sponsors here in the U.S. And one of the reasons HHS lost track of them was as Vox’s Dara Lind reported: many of their relatives likely made the decision to go “off the grid” to reduce deportation risk. – READ MORE

BACKLASH: Ivanka Trump hugged her son in a photo and CNN is ON IT
If you didn't get in on the backlash over Ivanka Trump posting a photo of her holding her son, CNN's giving you a second chance.

