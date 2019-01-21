‘It’s Shameful’: Sarah Sanders Calls out Pelosi for Questioning the Secret Service’s Ability to Secure the SOTU (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wasn’t thrilled with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her decision to throw the Secret Service under the bus in her statement canceling the president’s State of the Union address.

In response to this confusing stunt by Pelosi, Sanders called the speakers actions “shameful.” She explained her frustration with Pelosi during an interview with Jessie Watters on Fox News.

“Any of these mainstream media folks praising the so-called power move by Nancy Pelosi, there’s nothing powerful about the Speaker of the House questioning the ability of the United States Secret Service who have said they have no problem protecting the president. Let’s be real clear: The Secret Service protected the president when he was in Iraq. I’m pretty sure they can handle the job on Capitol Hill. I think, frankly, it’s shameful and unbecoming of the speaker to pull the action that she did in regards to questioning the United States Secret Service.”

In response to Pelosi’s action on the State of the Union, President Trump pulled the rug out from under the speaker by letting her know via letter that her trip overseas had been canceled, as IJR previously reported. – READ MORE