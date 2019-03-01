‘It Shows How Far Congress Has Fallen’: Gowdy Flattens Dems for Asking Cohen to Testify

Former House Oversight Committee Chair Trey Gowdy blasted the House Democrats for asking former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to testify before Congress, despite the fact that he is heading to prison for the last lies he told Congress.

As IJR reported, Cohen delivered his public testimony throughout the day Wednesday. Although he was brought in to provide information on the accusations that President Donald Trump colluded with the Russians as part of his 2016 campaign, Cohen mostly delivered on character attacks of the president, instead of offering insight to his dealings, or lack thereof, with Russia.

During an interview with Fox News, Gowdy explained that he believes House Democrats brought in Cohen, despite his convictions, to tie Trump to campaign finance violations, rather than the stated goal of gathering information on Russia.

(…)

Gowdy explained that he saw the entire testimony as a joke because Congress is the only body that considered Cohen a viable witness. He noted that both the Southern District of New York and Special Counsel Robert Mueller declined to use Cohen as a witness.

“The fact that Congress would allow someone that no real, serious investigation considers a witness to come and be their star witness shows how far Congress has fallen, and it breaks my heart to say that,” said Gowdy. “I care about the institution. But to call a convicted perjurer as your first witness was stunning to watch.” – READ MORE