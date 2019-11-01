‘IT DOESN’T FIT’: Epstein’s prison suicide WAS suspicious New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio admits as murder cover-up conspiracy grows

NEW York City Mayor Bill de Blasio believes “something doesn’t fit” about Jeffrey Epstein’s prison death after a fresh autopsy ruled foul play was a possibility.

Mr de Blasio says something was amiss just one day after a leading pathologist said the billionaire paedo’s body bore telltale signs of murder.

Epstein’s shock death came two weeks after he was placed on suicide watch when he was found nearly unconscious in his cell with injuries to his neck.

Conspiracy theories surrounding his possible murder, which allege it was covered up, grew after it emerged that prison guards did not check on his cell as they should have done and security cameras failed to work.

Mr de Blasio said: “Something doesn’t fit here.

“It just doesn’t make sense that the highest profile prisoner in America, you know, someone forgot to guard him.

“I want to understand, I think everyone wants to understand what really happened. I don’t know what the nature of the death was.

"I just know it should never have happened, and we still don't have good answers."