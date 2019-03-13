Israel’s ‘Freedom Farm’ Is Home For Hundreds Of Disabled Animals

Maimed and disabled animals are finding sanctuary at a farm in Israel created as an education center for visitors to learn about the treatment of animals.

Animal rights activists Adit Romano and Meital Ben Ari founded “Freedom Farm,” an organization that provides a refuge for disabled animals that are otherwise slaughtered, Reuters reported Tuesday. Most of the animals on the farm were either donated by farmers or rescued by the group.

“The farm will be mainly used as an active visitor center, an educational center, and as a place that with the help of all senses widens the heart towards industrial animals in the purest manner,” according to its website.

The farm houses roughly 240 animals, including a sheep with leg braces, a three-legged donkey and a blind goat. More than 50 chickens from a breeding coop arrived at the farm in December 2018.

The farm spans five acres in Moshav Olesh, an agricultural community located in central Israel. It is Israel’s only farm that serves as both an animal rescueand educational sanctuary, according to Reuters.

Children with special needs especially enjoy Freedom Farm, according to Ben Ari.

A five-month-old cow with an amputated leg is the most recent addition to the farm. The cow now has a prosthetic leg allowing it to walk on all fours.

Running the farm costs approximately $1 million a year, according to Reuters. Contributions and volunteers allow the farm to operate.

