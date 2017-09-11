Irma’s winds knock down three cranes in South Florida

Three cranes have collapsed Sunday as Hurricane Irma’s powerful winds lashed southern Florida, and officials warn there could be more such incidents given the area’s building boom and the intensifying conditions.

The first crane, which came crashing down in downtown Miami Sunday morning, was next to the federal prison in front of the courthouse, WSVNreported. Strong wind gusts ravaging the city could cause more cranes to collapse as Irma marches up the state’s west coast.

“A tower crane has collapsed on top of a high rise under construction at 300 Biscayne Blvd. AVOID THE AREA!!” the city of Miami reported.

Construction crane boom and counterweight collapse from #HurricaneIrma in downtown #Miami (right side of video) https://t.co/6LKpEo7Uvw — Kevin Scharfenberg (@wxkev) September 10, 2017