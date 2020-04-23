Iranian General Orders ‘Naval Forces To Destroy Any American’ Ship In Persian Gulf That Threatens Security

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Gen. Hossein Salami ordered his naval units on Wednesday to destroy American naval vessels if they threaten the “security” of Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf.

“I have ordered our naval forces to destroy any American terrorist force in the Persian Gulf that threatens the security of Iran’s military or non-military ships,” Salami said. “Security of the Persian Gulf is part of Iran’s strategic priorities.”

Salami has gained more attention in the IRGC, which is a designated terrorist organization, after President Donald Trump terminated his terrorist colleague Qassem Solemani earlier this year.

Salami’s remarks come after Trump announced on Wednesday that the administration’s new policy towards Iranian gunboats harassing U.S. naval ships was to “shoot them out of the water.”

Trump tweeted on Wednesday, “I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.” – READ MORE

