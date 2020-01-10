Iran believed to possess more than 2,000 ballistic missiles, Pentagon officials say

U.S. defense officials believe Iran is sitting on a stockpile of thousands of ballistic missiles and powerful munitions, following the country’s attack early Wednesday on American coalition forces in Iraq.

Iran launched 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq — 10 of which hit Al-Assad Air Base. One missile hit a military base in Erbil and four missiles failed, officials said.

The Pentagon estimates that Iran is in possession of more than 2,000 ballistic missiles and has devoted resources to growing its long-range artillery rocket forces, according to defense officials. The rogue nation is also said to have the most diverse missile arsenal in the Middle East.

Tensions have escalated between Iran and the U.S. in recent days after President Trump ordered a drone strike last week on Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, an arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Trump defended his actions during a speech Friday and claimed America is a safer place following Soleimani's demise. The president also warned against retaliation and claimed the U.S. had targeted 52 Iranian sites that would be hit "very fast and very hard" if American lives were put at risk.